SPORTS-FBC-UCLA-COLORADO-GET

UCLA running back Zach Charbonnet carries the ball for a 13-yard second-quarter touchdown against Colorado last Saturday in Boulder, Colorado. UCLA won 45-17.

 Dustin Bradford/Getty Images/TNS

LOS ANGELES — Coach Chip Kelly and the UCLA football team (4-0 overall, 1-0 Pac-12) enter the second chunk of their 2022 season with an opportunity to avenge last season’s loss to then-Fresno State head coach Kalen DeBoer this Friday when the No. 15 Washington Huskies (4-0, 1-0) come to the Rose Bowl for a conference showdown.

Both UCLA and Washington are coming off short weeks, with the Huskies coming off a 40-22 victory over Stanford at home in one of the later games on the Saturday night slate. The Bruins won their season opener in Colorado 45-17 before a quick turnaround, practicing on Sunday evening to prepare for this week’s game.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?