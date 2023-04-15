HARTFORD, Conn. — Adama Sanogo, who was named the Most Outstanding Player at the Final Four after leading the UConn men to the national championship, is putting is name in for the NBA draft.

Sanogo, a native of Mali who played at The Patrick School in New Jersey before coming to UConn, was a Husky for three years. This past season, he averaged a team-leading 17.7 points and 7.2 rebounds. In the NCAA Tournament, he averaged 19.7 points and 9.8 rebounds, scoring 17 against San Diego State in the championship game.



