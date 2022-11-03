CHELAN — The Chelan Goats volleyball team heads into the playoffs this Saturday after winning State last year for the second time in three years. And it could have been a three-peat if not for the 2020 season being canceled due to the pandemic.
This year the team is 15-0 this year under head coach Abby Phelps, a former player for Chelan who took over last year. Chelan’s next step starts at 1 p.m. Saturday in a regional CTL-NEA crossover match it is hosting against Colville.
But even though the Goats won State last year, it wasn’t as simple as handing over the keys.
“It was a very different thing for me taking over last year. It was very special, but I was building a new program, a system,” Phelps said. “This year I knew the girls had a solid understanding, and we could maintain that while also focusing on the intangibles,” improving her athletes’ mental toughness, growing closer as a team, and becoming better people.
“My motto is: good people first, good teammates second, and good players third,” Phelps said.
Phelps’ mother has helped set up highly competitive indoor and beach volleyball clubs that introduce these girls to the sport at a young age.
The program runs throughout the year. By the time they reach high school they have played a lot of competitive volleyball.
“Once the kids are a part of it, they stick with it,” Phelps said. “That’s why we are at a high level year after year.”
Phelps routinely helped the program over the years, cultivating the skills in the seniors she now coaches, but she also takes pride in how she can sit back and watch them work.
“They’re a group that is dialed in and competitive,” Phelps said. “They reach their best by consistently showing up, holding each other accountable to play our game, moving on from mistakes, confidence not cockiness, and keeping it moment-to-moment.”
This determination has led them to yet another CTL championship, aided by senior Olivia Strandberg who brings the emotional and statistical leadership that helps the team perform at a high level and with high expectations.
“I can trust the girls to make the right choices, and have fun,” Phelps said. “They can take over matches, and play with confidence, and grit. It’s been great to be a part of. The next couple of weeks will be fun."
