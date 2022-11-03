Kira Sandoval

Outside hitter Senior Kira Sandoval slams a spike against the visiting LaConner Braves on Oct. 25.

CHELAN — The Chelan Goats volleyball team heads into the playoffs this Saturday after winning State last year for the second time in three years. And it could have been a three-peat if not for the 2020 season being canceled due to the pandemic.

This year the team is 15-0 this year under head coach Abby Phelps, a former player for Chelan who took over last year. Chelan’s next step starts at 1 p.m. Saturday in a regional CTL-NEA crossover match it is hosting against Colville.

Coach Abby Phelps Lewellen

Abby Phelps, Chelan volleyball coach