ATLANTA — Beating Georgia essentially means figuring out a way to score enough points. The Bulldogs have bad days scoring. It's rare that they struggle to get stops. Coach Kirby Smart's defensive machine grinds up nearly all comers. The few teams to avoid that fate included Heisman Trophy quarterbacks, multiple future NFL first-round picks or both.

Ohio State fits that bill, and yet the Buckeyes are 6.5-point underdogs against Georgia in the Peach Bowl on Saturday (8 p.m., ESPN). One way to look at that is Ohio State's offense is so good that the Bulldogs aren't overwhelming favorites even with a quasi-home game.



