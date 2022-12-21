SPORTS-FBC-PLASCHKE-COLUMN-LA (copy)

A loss to UCLA on Sept. 30 is one of only two defeats the huskies suffered on the year. Several key huskies have returned to the team in the hopes of taking the program to the next level.

 Gina Ferazzi/Los Angeles Times/TNS

SEATTLE — One by one, Husky football stalwarts have announced their decision to return for 2023, rather than avail themselves of the enticement of an immediate pro career. At this time of year, when defections via either an early pro exit or a berth in the transfer portal are wreaking havoc on many programs, it's another early signal that 2023 could be a special year on Montlake.

First, of course, came quarterback Michael Penix with his dramatic and somewhat unexpected revelation at the Washington football banquet. Since then, defensive lineman Tuli Letuligasenoa, edge rushers Zion Tupuola-Fetui and Bralen Trice, and offensive lineman Troy Fautanu — team leaders, all — have all announced that they, too, will be coming back next season.



