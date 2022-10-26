Premier League - Chelsea v Manchester United

Manchester United's Raphael Varane walks off the pitch Saturday after sustaining an injury.

 Reuters/Tony Obrien

France defender Raphael Varane will not feature for Manchester United until after the World Cup, manager Erik ten Hag said on Wednesday, adding that forward Cristiano Ronaldo will be involved in their Europa League clash with Sheriff Tiraspol.

Centre back Varane, 29, went over his ankle midway through the second half in Sunday's 1-1 draw with Chelsea and looked distraught as he made his way into the tunnel at Stamford Bridge.



