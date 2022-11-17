NORFOLK — The University of Virginia's football team will not play Saturday's scheduled game against Coastal Carolina, and no decision has been made about its season finale against rival Virginia Tech, the school announced Wednesday.

Saturday's game against Coastal Carolina — the Cavaliers' final home game of the season — has been canceled and will not be rescheduled.



©2022 The Virginian-Pilot. Visit pilotonline.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?