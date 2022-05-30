So much for that shooting slump.
The Storm broke out of a three-week offensive drought with a scoring spectacle reminiscent of their heydays when Seattle routinely buried opponents beneath an avalanche of three-pointers and fast-break layups.
But what made the 92-61 victory Sunday against the New York Liberty unique was the unlikely stars who emerged for the Storm.
Jantel Lavender and Briann January, who each made their second consecutive start while Sue Bird and Ezi Magbegor are in health and safety protocols, came out firing offensively and set the tone for Seattle’s 31-point blowout and fourth consecutive victory.
“It’s important,” Seattle coach Noelle Quinn said. “We strive ourselves on understanding that we don’t want to be ball dominant. We don’t want it to be just one or two. We talk about depth and we’re a team of depth. That is a 13-year vet in Jantel getting a double-double. That is Bri just setting a tone defensively, stepping in and playing starter minutes because she’s done that her entire career.
“I just think about the pieces that we brought here, we have yet to play one full game with an entire unit, but we are fighting through adversity. In these moments, players are stepping up and showing their capabilities because it’s going to matter down the road.”
Lavender scored all 12 of her points in the first half and January tallied 10 points before the break, which led the Storm offensively and paved the way for 49 points and Seattle’s highest-scoring half since scoring 56 in the season opener.
In the previous six games, the Storm averaged 75.2 points while shooting 37%, which ranked last in the WNBA.
“We haven’t shot well here in awhile,” Quinn said a few days ago. “Hopefully, that changes soon.”
It all changed Sunday when the Storm converted 49.3% of their field goals during a 40-minute flurry in front of 10,228 in Climate Pledge Arena when several Seattle players feasted on a beleaguered New York team that has lost seven games in a row and falls to 1-7.
“Every shot that we take, they’re good shots and they’re in our offense,” said Jewell Loyd, who finished with 22 points and six assists — both game highs. “We trust everyone on this team. We have confidence in everyone on this team. We know in practice, we don’t miss. We knew in games they would start dropping eventually. It’s always nice to see the ball through the rim.”
Seattle converted 54.2% (13 of 24) on three-pointers and outrebounded New York 40-32. The Storm also held the Liberty to just 33.8% shooting and the fewest points of the season for a Seattle opponent.
“One thing that we continue to talk about is our defense is going to continue to carry us and our shots will drop,” said January, who held Liberty star Sabrina Ionescu to just six points on 3-for-9 shooting. “Our defense is what’s keeping us in games and keeping us competitive.”
Unlike the Storm’s 79-71 overtime victory against the Liberty on Friday, the decisive runs came early this time.
Seattle began the game with five layups from four different players to take a 12-5 lead while New York connected on two of its first nine shots.
Loyd produced perhaps the game’s grandest highlight when she wrestled with Crystal Dangerfield on the floor for a loose ball before gaining possession and flipping a pass down the court to a streaking Gabby Williams for an uncontested fast-break layup.
On the ensuing possession, Loyd converted a three-pointer for a 21-8 lead, which prompted a New York timeout with 2:50 left in the first quarter.
The Storm led 23-15 at the start of the second quarter and essentially put the game away with a 16-2 spurt to start the period. January finished the run with an open three-pointer and seconds later she danced around Liberty center Stefanie Dolson for a reverse layup that put Seattle up 39-17.
“We looked at film and saw some places where we can make adjustments,” said Lavender, who finished with 10 rebounds and had Seattle’s first double-double this season. “We just came out and knew we should run the floor a lot because they don’t have a super bench because they’re a new team. That was the point of emphasis to come out and put our foot on their neck just so we can grow as a team.”
The Storm led 49-23 at halftime and in the third quarter, the Liberty pulled to 55-38. Seattle finished the period on an 11-7 run and was never threatened in the fourth.
Breanna Stewart, who finished with 14 points, eight rebounds, five assists, six steals and two blocks, is just the fourth player in WNBA history to reach all those benchmarks in a game.
Forward Kaela Davis, who signed a hardship contract with Seattle on Saturday, chipped in 11 points.
Despite missing four players, including Stephanie Talbot (health and safety protocols) and Mercedes Russell (non-basketball injury), the Storm has climbed into a three-way tie for fourth place at 5-3 overall and is 5-1 at home.
“We don’t make excuses,” Quinn said. “We just take the lemons and make limeade as (assistant) Ebony (Hoffman) says. I think it’s going to be valuable not now but down the road that these players have an opportunity to take on different roles. … These are things that come into play when you’re in playoff series or you’re in trying to make a playoff push.
“To have players go through this adversity now, it brings us closer. Adversity shows character and reveals character and I think our character is showing that we’re down to be blue-collar workers and fight through it and try to make the best of our situation no matter what is thrown at us.”