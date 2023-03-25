Mark Few (copy)

Gonzaga coach Mark Few reacts late during the second half of Saturday's loss to Saint Mary's in Moraga. 

 The Spokesman-Review/Tyler Tjomsland

LAS VEGAS — Once upon a time, the UConn men were hurtling toward the Final Four and Gonzaga stood in the way.

OK, make that twice upon a time. The Huskies, who had to get by Gonzaga, 67-62, to make the program's first Final Four in 1999, have to play the Bulldogs from Spokane, Wash., again in the West Regional final on Saturday night at 8:49 p.m.



©2023 Hartford Courant. Visit courant.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?