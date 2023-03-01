220820-sports-hawksgeno01 (copy) (copy) (copy) (copy)

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith was named NFC Player of the Week after throwing for 320 yards and two TD's against the Lions, and his overall strong play has given the Seahawks options at quarterback.

 Jennifer Buchanan/The Seattle Times

If Pete Carroll or John Schneider is talking about who the Seahawks might take in the NFL draft, it isn't to satisfy your curiosity. Every word the coach or general manager speaks this time of year is motivated by strategy, not courtesy.

So when a question comes up about selecting a quarterback early in the first round — a potentially tempting proposition given that Seattle picks fifth this year — the responses should probably be treated more like gossip than gospel. Still, neither Carroll nor Schneider was all that subtle at the NFL combine on Tuesday, making it seem like they juuust might use their top pick on a QB.



