Arizona uses a familiar weapon in a different way.
Last weekend, Washington struggled to stop 5-foot-10, 217-pound Oregon State running back Jermar Jefferson — who rushed for 133 yards, 5.8 yards per carry and a touchdown in the Huskies’ 27-21 win.
Meanwhile, Arizona running back Gary Brightwell — a 6-1, 218-pound senior — gashed USC for 112 rushing yards and 5.3 yards per carry, while adding three catches for 20 yards as well. He’s averaging 5.8 yards per carry in his Wildcat career.
On Saturday, the Huskies have a second chance to prove they can bully a bigger back.
But be warned: while Brightwell’s size is similar, the Wildcats’ scheme is anything but.
“This guy’s good,” UW head coach Jimmy Lake said of Brightwell with an exasperated grin. “This guy’s a good football player, and what really makes him dangerous is the style of offense. Last week (the Beavers) were a little similar to us, in that Oregon State is going to line up and go, ‘Here you go. We’re packed in here and we’re going to run the football.’
“Well, this team that we’re playing this week is going to be all spread out and you’re going to have to defend all these wide receivers — these fast guys — out on the perimeter. Then when you stretch out and put everybody out there they’re going to hand this ball off to this big running back to try to slice through your front that’s probably going to be reduced by a couple numbers.”
And, if we’re being honest, UW’s defense has been reduced by a couple numbers as it is. Defensive lineman Levi Onwuzurike and outside linebacker Joe Tryon declared for the NFL Draft this offseason, and their expected replacements — Tuli Letuligasenoa and Laiatu Latu, respectively — each missed the Oregon State game with unspecified injuries.
In their stead, redshirt freshman defensive lineman Sam “Taki” Taimani made his first career start, and redshirt freshman Faatui Tuitele cycled in behind him. The line combined for four total tackles and zero tackles for loss.
A pair of true freshman outside linebackers — Sav’ell Smalls and Cooper McDonald — rotated in behind starters Zion Tupuola-Fetui (four tackles, two strip-sacks) and Ryan Bowman (three tackles, one TFL) as well.
On the second level, redshirt sophomore inside linebacker Edefuan Ulofoshio led the way with a team-high 10 tackles and four pass breakups.
But against Arizona — whose running backs produced 173 rushing yards, 5.8 yards per carry and two touchdowns in last October’s 51-27 loss — UW will need more contributions from less established names.
“He wants dawgs out there, so that’s what we have to be.”
We’ll see on Saturday.