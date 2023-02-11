Kalen DeBoer (copy) (copy) (copy) (copy)

After a successful year at UW, Head Coach Kalen DeBoer and the Huskies appear to be all in on the 2023 season. DeBoer's staff has set a record for UW's coaching payroll.

 The Seattle Times/Ken Lambert

So, this is what going "all in" looks like.

UW's assistant coach salary pool underwent an enormous expansion this offseason — growing from $5.745 million in 2022 to roughly $7.483 million this year, according to contracts made available by the university. That's an increase of $1.738 million for UW's 10 full time assistant coaches (not counting additional analysts, recruiting, strength and support staff).



