Washington vs. Washington State
Time: 6 p.m. Friday
Where: Alaska Airlines Arena (Capacity: 9,268)
TV: FS1 (Aaron Goldsmith and Eddie House)
Radio: KOMO 1000 AM & 97.7 FM (Tony Castricone and Jason Hamilton)
Records: UW (13-15, 3-12 Pac-12); WSU (14-14, 5-10)
Projected starting lineups:
WSU
Player … Ht. … Yr. … PPG … RPG … APG
G Jervae Robinson … 6-2 … Sr. … 5.3 … 3.0 … 1.4
G Marvin Cannon … 6-5 … Jr. … 4.2 … 2.7 … 0.5
G Noah Williams … 6-5 … Fr. … 5.9 … 3.6 … 1.9
F CJ Elleby … 6-6 … So. … 18.6 … 7.7 … 1.6 (steals)
F Jeff Pollard … 6-9 … Sr. … 8.8 … 4.1 … 0.8
UW
Player … Ht … Yr … PPG … RPG … APG
G Marcus Tsohonis … 6-3 … Fr. … 7.1 …. 1.7 … 2.1
G Jamal Bey … 6-5 … So. … 5.3 …. 2.5 … 1.4 (steals)
G Nahziah Carter … 6-6 … Jr. … 12.4 … 5.1 … 1.6
F Hameir Wright … 6-9 … Jr. … 5.7 …. 4.2 … 1.9
F Isaiah Stewart … 6-9 … Fr. … 16.9 … 8.5 … 2.2 (blocks)
Coach: Kyle Smith is 14-14 in his first season at WSU. He has a 178-136 record during a 10-year coaching career that began with a six-year stint (2010-16) at Columbia where he compiled a 101-82 (.552) record. Prior to joining WSU, Smith spent three years (2016-19) at USF where he had a 63-40 (.612) record while notching 20 or more wins each season and two postseason tournament appearances.
Preseason prediction: Washington State was picked 11th in the Pac-12 preseason media poll.
Series: Washington leads 185-104 in a series that began in 1910. The Huskies are 7-3 against WSU in the past 10 games at Alaska Airlines Arena. The Cougars’ last win in Seattle was a 79-74 victory in 2017.
Last meeting: Elleby scored a career-high 34 points and had his fourth double-double of the season to lead Washington State to a 79-67 victory on Feb. 9, which snapped a four-game losing streak to its in-state rival. He made 9 of 16 shots from the field, including 6 of 9 three-pointers. Elleby also hit 10 of 10 from the free-throw line, grabbed 10 rebounds, blocked three shots and doled out two assists in 37 minutes.
Previous game: The Cougars dropped their fourth straight game, a 75-57 defeat last Sunday on Senior Night and lost for the eighth straight time to Stanford.
PLAYERS TO WATCH:
— Elleby, a former Cleveland High star, is averaging 21.6 points and eight rebounds in three games against Washington. During his first visit to Alaska Airlines Arena, he tallied 26 points and 10 rebounds in an 85-67 WSU loss last year. He’s scored in double-figures in 25 of 28 games while eclipsing 20 points in 16 games this season. He’s third in the Pac-12 in scoring and 58th nationally at 18.6 ppg. Elleby leads the team in rebounding (7.7) and steals (1.6). He’s seven points shy of 1,000 in his career and is on pace to become the third fastest WSU player to reach the milestone. Elleby has tallied 993 points in 61 games while Steve Puidokas (1974-77) reached 1,000 points in 52 games and Jim McKean (1966-68) needed 57 games.
— Williams is averaging 7.7 points, 4.4 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 1.3 steals and 29.7 minutes. He scored 10 points in WSU’s win over UW three weeks ago. The freshman guard has proven to be a defensive catalyst who often defends the opposing team’s top perimeter player. Williams starred at O’Dea High where he led the Fighting Irish to a Class 3A state championship and was named the MVP in the title game last year. Williams played on the Seattle Rotary AAU team with Washington freshmen Jaden McDaniels, Marcus Tsohonis and RaeQuan Battle.
OVERVIEW:
— UW coach Mike Hopkins on WSU scouting report: “We got to find CJ Elleby. He’s one of the best players in the league. A local kid. He’s had some great games against us last year when he had 26. He had a big game against us (over) there. We got to do a better job. Scorers are going to score their points, but you just got to make sure that they shoot less percentages.”
— Isaac Bonton, WSU’s starting point guard and second-leading scorer, has missed the past three games due to a hip injury. During his absence, the Cougars are averaging 55 points while shooting 30.0 percent (54-180) from the field and 19.7 percent (16-81) on three-pointers.
— Since beating the Huskies, the Cougars have been outscored 297-248 while losing by an average of 12.3 points during a four-game losing streak.
— The Cougs have dealt with a spate of injuries that’s forced them to rely on a makeshift lineup most of the season.
— Cannon has played in the past five games after tearing a meniscus on Dec. 21. However, his scoring high since returning is just six points.
— Junior forward Tony Miller, who missed seven games due to a leg injury, also returned recently. Meanwhile, senior point guard Jaylen Shead has been hobbled by a hip injury and senior forward Deion James (heart infection) hasn’t played since Nov. 25 and is expected to miss the remainder of the season.
— The Cougars are 0-6 on the road in the Pac-12 and one of three conference teams (Washington and Utah) without a league win away from home.
— Washington State boasts wins against then-No. 8 Oregon, then-No. 23 Colorado and Arizona State, which currently sits on top of the Pac-12 standings.
— The Cougs are one of the best in the nation at taking care of the ball having posted a turnover margin of +3.6, 16th in the nation and 1st in the Pac-12. They’ve committed 11.5 turnovers per game, which ranks 39th among 353 Division I teams. They also rank No. 30 in the nation turning the ball over on just 16.3 percent of their possessions.
— Washington State made wholesale changes after compiling a 11-21 overall record and 4-14 finish in the Pac-12 last season. The Cougars returned three starters (Elleby, Pollard and Cannon) while bringing in 12 newcomers, including five transfers and seven true freshmen.
— Washington State is No. 121 in the NET rankings and Washington is No. 64.