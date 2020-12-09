Sixteen straight.
The Washington men’s basketball team continued its dominance in the neighborhood rivalry with Seattle University and throttled the visiting Redhawks 73-41 for the second-most lopsided victory in the history of the 67-year-old series.
There was a time when this matchup, which started in 1953, would draw sellout crowds as fans clamored to watch local kids battle on the court for bragging rights.
However, the seats at Alaska Airlines Arena were empty due to COVID-19 protocols with the exception of a socially distant game operations crew and media.
It was a sterile environment devoid of much ambience despite the piped in crowd noise over the loudspeakers.
Still, the Huskies generated a lot of noise early with a boisterous bench and a surprising performance from newcomer Nate Pryor, who made his first start for UW.
The Huskies were tied 17-17 when Pryor ignited a decisive 20-5 run to end the first half and take a 37-22 lead into halftime.
Early in the spurt, Pryor was fouled on back-to-back layups and converted the ensuing free throws for consecutive three-point plays. He also drained a straightaway three-pointer and proved to be the catalyst for a dormant UW offense that entered the game ranked 292nd among 296 Division I teams in scoring (52.0 ppg.).
Pryor finished with 13 points, five rebounds and three assists while starting in place of Quade Green, who tallied a game-high 18 points on 6-of-7 shooting, including 4 for 4 on three-pointers.
Washington began the second half with a 14-4 run to take a 25-point lead (51-26) with 12:03 left and outscored Seattle U 21-6 after the break.
Nate Roberts finished with 10 points and eight rebounds for the Huskies (1-3), which finally got its new three-point attack going and converted 8 of 13 shots outside the arc.
The Redhawks (3-4) were never able to solve UW’s 2-3 zone, which held SU to just 28.8 percent shooting from the field, including 17.4 percent (4 of 23) on three-pointers.
Emeka Udenyi led Seattle University with 12 points.