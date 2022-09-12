220913-sports-camerondavis01

Washington’s Cameron Davis has an easy time rushing for an 8-yard touchdown in the first quarter against Portland State. Dean Rutz / The Seattle Times

With one football and five running backs, something’s got to give.

Four of them have been featured in Washington’s 2-0 start — graduate student Wayne Taulapapa (23 carries, 151 rush yards, 6.6 yards per carry, two touchdowns), sophomore Cameron Davis (18 carries, 88 rush yards, 4.9 YPC, 3 rush TD, 37 receiving yards), redshirt freshman Will Nixon (12 carries, 46 rush yards, 3.8 YPC, 1 TD, 27 receiving yards) and junior Richard Newton (10 carries, 59 yards, 5.9 YPC). Redshirt freshman Sam Adams II, who impressed in preseason camp, will also be available after missing the past two games because of an undisclosed injury.