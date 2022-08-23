Purchase Access

Michael Penix Jr. has long been a home-run hitter.

The fifth-year junior’s father, Michael Penix Sr., told The Times last spring that “we used to see him hit little baseballs deep, over the house, at the age of 2. If you pitched to him, he’d hit it.”