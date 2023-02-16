Keyon Menifield hit every big shot that mattered.
The diminutive Husky guard drained a pair of deep three-pointers in the final minutes of regulation to cap a rally in which the Washington men's basketball team overcame an eight-point deficit in the second half.
In overtime, Menifield scored or assisted on six of UW's eight points, including a beautiful, high-arcing lob that Keion Brooks Jr. flushed on an alley-oop jam.
And in the end, Jamal Bey scored the game-winning basket on a dribble drive layup with 28 seconds left that gave the Huskies just enough to outlast Oregon and claim a wild 72-71 overtime victory Wednesday night at Alaska Airlines Arena.
When Koren Johnson blocked a potential game-tying shot at the other end from Oregon's Will Richardson and the clock expired with Bey holding the ball, the Huskies jumped with joy.
Led by coach Mike Hopkins, who pumped his fists, the cathartic celebration allowed a beleaguered UW team to smile for the first time in weeks after snapping a four-game losing streak.
Hopkins bemoaned poor performances at Hec Ed during blowout losses against No. 6 Arizona, No. 11 UCLA and No. 23 Auburn.
Wednesday's matchup with Oregon certainly had a big-game feel, considering the Ducks had won six of their previous seven games against the Huskies.
Washington was also still reeling from a gut-wrenching 56-51 loss to cross-state rival Washington State four days earlier.
"It came down to manning up," Brooks said. "You can look at the scouting report. This person does this or they run that play, but they watch film, too. At the end of the day, it came down to who was going to man up and make those effort plays and those hustle plays. The plays where it's me against you and now let's see what's going to happen. I feel like we did that tonight."
The Huskies also had Menifield, who put them on his shoulders and delivered a spectacular outing.
"I was just getting to my spots," said Menifield, who finished with a career-high 27 points on 11-for-15 shooting, seven assists and five rebounds in 43 minutes. "Not even trying to score, but make sure I get my teammates involved. Doing what I can to help my team."
After a prolonged delay due to a broken rim, the game tipped off about 40 minutes later than scheduled.
Washington led 30-29 following a tight first half in which neither team was ahead by more than five points. UW is 8-1 when leading at the break.
The game seemingly turned in favor of the Ducks early in the second half when Braxton Meah picked up three cheap fouls during a 74-second span and went to the bench.
Without the 7-foot-1 center providing resistance at the rim and scoring, the Ducks surged ahead 50-42 with 12:11 left. Oregon was up 60-55 with less than three minutes left when Menifield took over.
With two minutes left, Menifield drained a corner three-pointer that gave Washington its first lead since the 19-minute mark.
Oregon answered with a basket when Menifield drilled a step-back three near the "W" logo at midcourt that sent the crowd of 7,079 into a frenzy.
"He's an amazing player," Brooks said. "He can get to wherever he wants on the floor. ... When he's cooking like that, you got to let him do his thing."
Both teams traded baskets until Johnson's block at the end.
Brooks finished with 14 points and Braxton Meah tallied 12 points, eight rebounds and four blocks for Washington, which improved to 14-13 and 6-10 in the Pac-12. The Huskies are 4-0 in overtime games this season.
N'Faly Dante had 19 points and 13 rebounds — both team highs — for Oregon (15-12, 9-7).