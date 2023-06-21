Legendary coach Larry Brown has had more second acts in basketball than anyone since guiding the Kansas men's team to an NCAA title in 1988.

Reportedly, the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame inductee could be heading to Washington to help embattled coach Mike Hopkins get the Huskies back to the NCAA tournament.



___ (c)2023 The Seattle Times Visit The Seattle Times at www.seattletimes.com Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.