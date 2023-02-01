On Nov. 28, UW offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb admitted: "I've told [athletic director Jen Cohen] this, and I've told [coach] Kalen [DeBoer] this: I have a deep passion for calling plays. For me, I do have a desire to be the best O-coordinator in the country. That's a deep-seated belief in who I am and what I want to be. So there's definitely a path I'm on with that right now."

That path led to Tuscaloosa, Alabama.



