SEATTLE — The University of Washington volleyball team didn't have to look far to find Keegan Cook's successor as its coach. UW announced Monday that assistant coach and former player Leslie Gabriel has been named the program's ninth head coach.

Gabriel has been with the Huskies for 26 years and is a sister of UW football legend Marques Tuiasosopo. She becomes UW's fourth woman head coach and the first since Debbie Buse in 1991, who is the only other former Husky player to serve as coach.



