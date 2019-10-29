Chris Petersen got right to the point.
Last week, 247Sports reported that Washington redshirt freshman wide receiver Trey Lowe had entered the NCAA's transfer portal. In a news conference Monday, Petersen was immediately asked to elaborate on Lowe's status.
"Like I always say," the sixth-year Husky coach responded, shaking his head, "the program is not for everybody."
Four long seconds elapsed.
"Were you surprised?" a reporter asked.
"Like I said, I mean, this program is not for everybody," Petersen reiterated. "I would be surprised if everybody stayed in this program. We have 110 guys. You're not going to keep everybody here. You're just not. If the program is not for them, they need to move on."
That was presumably the case for Lowe — a 5-foot-8, 183-pound wideout from Portland. The redshirt freshman appeared in UW's final two games last season but failed to record a catch. He did not participate in any of his team's first eight games this fall while recovering from an undisclosed infection.
When he signed with Washington in 2018, Lowe was ranked as a four-star recruit and the No. 149 overall prospect in his class. UW's two other four-star 2018 wide receivers, Marquis Spiker and Austin Osborne, have combined for two career catches for 18 yards.
Lowe, of course, will not be the last Washington Husky to leap headfirst into the transfer portal. It's a constant in the current climate of college football. Sooner or later, someone will defect.
And Petersen, it appears, is at peace with that process.
"I think it's the world we're living in; I think all those things. It's not any one thing. And you're going to see more and more of it," Petersen said of the transfers. "I don't look at it necessarily like it's a bad thing. If it's not the right thing, it's not the right thing. And you move forward."
Washington will move forward without Lowe, hosting No. 9 Utah at Husky Stadium on Saturday. And the Huskies will do so with another transfer — former Georgia Bulldog Jacob Eason — operating as the starting quarterback. Today's transfer culture, by definition, is a give-and-take proposition.
But does Petersen worry that Washington's rigorous academic standards make it difficult to pursue attractive transfers?
"Yeah, I don't worry about that. I really don't," Petersen said. "I think there's enough good players out there in terms of our style of recruiting and how we recruit. We've got enough good players on our team right now. We really do, so that doesn't factor into our whole thing.
"Now, is it another part of college football that maybe, certainly a lot of people are paying close attention to? Our quarterback (Eason), I'm not saying you aren't going to have one that fits your situation. When it does, awesome."
Injury updates galore
Washington was one of the few programs in the country that played eight consecutive games to begin its season without a bye week.
And, unsurprisingly, the marathon march to November yielded a number of unfortunate injuries.
Redshirt freshman linebacker M.J. Tafisi, who suffered a significant stinger during the Arizona win and did not play against Oregon, is practicing, per Petersen. The UW coach added that Tafisi is "doing well. He's certainly on a week-to-week (path), being smart, but he's practicing."
Petersen said that senior Aaron Fuller, UW's leading receiver, is also practicing after missing the vast majority of the Oregon game with an injury. Senior wide receiver Chico McClatcher, who suffered a left-foot injury late against Oregon, is "making progress. Like I told you last time, we really thought that was going to be a tough (injury). But he's making good progress as well."
UW's running back corps was also relatively depleted against the Ducks, as both junior Sean McGrew and redshirt freshman Richard Newton sat out with injuries. Like with McClatcher (and just about everybody else), Petersen said that McGrew — who has rushed for 330 yards with 6.5 yards per carry and a touchdown — is "making progress as well."
As for Newton, the ascending 210-pound redshirt freshman, the outlook is not so optimistic. Newton has not played in UW's last two games with a foot injury and Petersen said — unsurprisingly — that "he's making progress. The trainers are still monitoring him. He was out there making some progress yesterday. But there's still not a hard-set timetable (for his return), even in our mind."
Now, does that mean Newton is out for the season?
"No. I'm not saying any of that. He's week to week," Petersen said. "I'll tell you guys. If he's done (for the season), I'll tell you."