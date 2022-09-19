220920-sports-menixjr01

Washington Huskies quarterback Michael Penix Jr. takes off on a rush during the second quarter, Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in Seattle. Jennifer Buchanan / The Seattle Times

Here comes the inevitable Michael Penix Jr. Heisman hype.

For Washington’s quarterback, it accompanies a 39-28 home win over then-No. 11 Michigan State on Saturday. It accompanies a stat line that includes 1,079 passing yards (first in the Pac-12 and second in the nation), 10 touchdowns (first in the Pac-12 and fourth in the nation), 66% completions and an interception. It accompanies an offense that cracks the top 10 nationally in yards per game (548.3, 4th), first downs (85, fifth) and third-down conversions (56.1%, ninth).