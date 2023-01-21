Defense hasn't been a problem since Tina Langley took over the Washington women's basketball team in 2021.

During her six seasons at Rice, she built a mid-major powerhouse that captured three straight Conference USA regular-season titles from 2019-21 on the premise of shutting down opposing offenses.



___ (c)2023 The Seattle Times Visit The Seattle Times at www.seattletimes.com Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.