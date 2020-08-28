The owner of Stevens Pass Ski Resort said Thursday that Friday, Dec. 4., is the target date for opening the local 2020-21 ski and snowboard season, with it running through April 4, 2021.
Vail Resorts, which also owns Whistler Blackcomb in British Columbia and 33 other ski resorts around North American announced the upcoming season’s operating plans, which include all visitors making a reservation before gaining mountain access and requiring face coverings for all guests and employees.
“There is no doubt this season will be different, but we are committed to what matters most: working to protect your safety and well-being and providing you with great skiing and riding this winter,” Vail Resorts CEO Rob Katz said in a news release.
“It is possible that at some point in the season, as we evaluate the dynamics of our operations, we may decide that we no longer need the reservation system at certain resorts. However, with so many uncertainties, we believe it is only prudent to have this system in place now.”
Changes include:
- Pass holders will be able to make as many week-of reservations as their pass type allows. Season pass holders will receive an early opportunity to reserve up to seven Priority Reservation Days for the core season (Dec. 8 to April 4) before lift tickets go on sale. The exclusive reservation window runs Nov. 6 through Dec. 7.
- Regular lift tickets won’t be sold until Dec. 8, with sales limited to the number of spaces available.
- Those who held season passes last winter received credits for the time lost because of COVID-19. The credits can be used up until Sept. 17 to purchase passes for this season.
- Families will be able to book reservations together.
- Tickets will be sold only online or through the call center. Tickets can only be picked up at the base ticket windows.
- Classes and private lessons will be limited to six people maximum.
- All employees will be required to undergo health screenings before they arrive at work.
- Rental equipment will be fully sanitized between each use.
“The overarching concept for us is that we are focusing on safety,” Jennifer Smith, communications manager at Whistler Blackcomb and Stevens Pass, said Friday. “We know that our longevity is determined by staying open for the entire season and we’re approaching it by looking at ensuring our guests’ and employees’ safety.”
For chairlifts and gondolas, only related parties (guests skiing or riding together) will be seated on the same lift. Two singles will be placed on opposite sides of a four-person lift or two doubles on a six-person lift.
“So you won’t be sitting next to anyone you don’t know basically,” Smith said.
Food and beverage service will be limited to county guidelines, with tables spaced apart and outdoor seating available. Bringing snacks and water is encouraged though because there will only be a handful of ready-to-go food options. Packaged beer and wine will be available but there will be no full-service bar on the mountain. All transactions will be cashless.
Gov. Jay Inslee has yet to issue specific guidelines regarding skiing this winter. But ski resorts fall within the same phased guidance as the county they reside in.
“Specific guidance for skiing is still being developed,” said Mike Faulk, a spokesman for the governor. “We look forward to working with the industry, users and public health officials to arrive on the best guidelines for the winter season.”