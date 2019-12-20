CASHMERE — There might have been a few shaky moments late, but collectively the Cashmere Bulldogs played one of their better games of the season Friday night as they were able to outshoot the No. 3 ranked Mt. Spokane Wildcats and hang on for a 57-48 win at home.
Hailey Van Lith was, well, Hailey Van Lith — dropping 23 points, nine rebounds, six assists and four steals — but Grace Hammond was absolutely divine for the Bulldogs. She made her first three shots and finished with 18 points on 5-for-7 shooting from behind the arc. Sophomore Riley Johnson chipped in nine points and six rebounds.
“We were getting a lot of good shots,” head coach Brent Darnell said after the win. “I joked in the locker room with Grace and Riley, ‘I don’t know how many 3-pointers you made tonight, but I know last night you were 0-for-everything.’ Just hitting one was a big plus but I’m glad they had the confidence to take those shots. They were both huge tonight and then Hailey does what she does.”
It was a great game.
Neither team blinked in the first two quarters.
Cashmere took a 12-11 lead after the first quarter thanks to their smothering defense and tenacity on the boards. The Bulldogs secured four offensive-rebounds in one possession, before ultimately Van Lith drained a 3-pointer.
But Mt. Spokane made a run in the second and outscored the Bulldogs 15-12 to carry a two-point lead into the half. Cashmere had trouble piercing the Wildcats’ 2-3 zone and the shots from deep weren’t falling.
They started dropping through in the third.
Cashmere went on a 13-2 run to start the second half and ran its lead up to double-digits after the Mt. Spokane coach received a technical midway through the quarter. The Bulldogs’ defense was clicking and Van Lith ran the offensive efficiently as the Cashmere swung the ball around before finding an open shooter either in the corner or at the top of the key.
“What I’ve been most impressed with Hailey this year is her ability to always make the right play,” Darnell said. “She knows when to take a game over or give it up and she makes everyone better and makes us really hard to guard.”
The Bulldogs led by as many as 13-points until Wildcats’ junior Kyara Sayers sunk a buzzer-beating 3-pointer to cut the lead to 10 heading into the fourth quarter.
Mt. Spokane made a run over the first few minutes as Cashmere started to get a little careless with the ball, clipping the lead to just four before the Bulldogs settled back down.
“You’re not going to keep a great team like (Mt. Spokane) down and basketball is always a game of runs,” Darnell said. “We knew they would make a run and we had to sustain it and go on our own. I thought they did a good job of handling it. When the game gets faster you have to slow it down a little bit.”
Mt. Spokane never pulled closer than four points as Van Lith took over with eight clutch points in the fourth quarter to seal the win. Van Lith did an excellent job containing UW-commit Jayda Noble, holding her to just nine points all night.
“Hailey never gets enough credit for her defense and she was outstanding on Jayda but it’s team defense just like team offense,” Darnell said. “We always laugh and joke about whose man it is when in reality if the ball is scored on us it’s bad no matter whose man it is. That’s what I like about this team; their grit. We don’t do anything special, just 32-minutes straight man-to-man. I’m a dinosaur but it is effective if you do it right, and tonight we were effective.”
It’s a quick turnaround for the Bulldogs, who will play their third game in as many nights Saturday at home against WF West (4-2). Tipoff is at 5:30 p.m.