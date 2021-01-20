LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Former Cashmere basketball player Hailey Van Lith continued her stellar freshman season with the Louisville Cardinals, helping lead the No. 1 ranked team in the country to a pair of wins over Boston College and Florida State, the latter of which was televised on ESPN2 last Sunday.
Van Lith started both games and averaged 14 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists on 11-for-18 shooting as Louisville (12-0) rolled past Boston College 89-70 and Florida State 84-56.
She continues to be a key cog for head coach Jeff Walz and has logged the most minutes on the team through 12 games. Van Lith is currently third on the team in points (12.8), second in rebounds (6.3), and second in steals (1.3). She’s scored in double figures in all but two games and has one double-double so far this season.
Fortunately, fans will get treated to another game on national television Thursday night as the Cardinals take on the No. 23 ranked Syracuse Orange at home. Tip-off is at 6 p.m. PT and will be broadcast on ESPN2.
The Cardinals then wrap up their week with a Sunday road game against Wake Forest.