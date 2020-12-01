LOUISVILLE, Ky. — For those who thought Hailey Van Lith might need some time to adjust to the Division I level, that notion was put to bed over the Thanksgiving weekend.
The McDonald’s All-American and former Cashmere Bulldog was named ACC Freshman of the Week Monday after her first two games as a Louisville Cardinal. And she didn’t disappoint.
Van Lith scored 13 points and grabbed eight rebounds on 6-of-12 shooting in her debut. She then exploded for 20 points, 11 rebounds, two steals and a pair of blocks in a 101-58 win over Eastern Kentucky Sunday.
Through two games, Van Lith is shooting over 50% from the field, including making 6-of-12 shots from behind the arc. According to the Louisville Courier-Journal, Van Lith is the first Louisville women’s basketball player to earn ACC Freshman of the Week since Asia Durr in 2016.
Louisville was originally scheduled to play Connecticut this Friday but that game was canceled in May. Instead, the Cardinals will take on the No. 20 ranked DePaul Blue Demons at the Women’s Jimmy V Classic at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Conn.
The game will be televised on ESPN. Tipoff is at 3:30 p.m.