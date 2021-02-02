LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Former Cashmere Bulldog Hailey Van Lith has dazzled in her freshman season at No. 1 ranked Louisville (16-1).
She’s third on the team in scoring (11.9), third in rebounds (5.6), fourth in assists (2.1) and has started every game for the Cardinals, who suffered their first loss of the year Monday to No. 4 NC State.
Before Monday’s tipoff, the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame named Van Lith among the top 10 candidates for the 2021 Nancy Lieberman Point Guard of the Year Award. The award is given out every year to the top point guard in Division I women’s basketball.
Van Lith was named to the watch-list in November, which included 19 other candidates, but the list was narrowed to 10 Monday night. It will be cut down to five in March when the finalists are presented to both Lieberman and the Hall of Fame Selection Committee. The winner will then be announced on April 9, along with the other four members of the Women’s Starting Five. There are season awards given to the best individual player at each position in Division I.
Oregon point guard Sabrina Ionescu won the Lieberman award each of the previous three seasons. Former UW guard Kelsey Plum won in 2017 before being drafted No. 1 overall by the San Antonio Stars — now Las Vegas Aces.
The 10 finalists for the Lieberman award include:
- Destiny Slocum, Arkansas
- DiDi Richards, Baylor
- Dyaisha Fiar, Buffalo
- Paige Bueckers, UConn
- Ali Patberg, Indiana
- Hailey Van Lith, Louisville
- Myah Taylor, Mississippi State
- Raina Perez, NC State
- Diamond Johnson, Rutgers
- Tiana Mangakahia, Syracuse
Van Lith and the Cardinals will look to bounce back Thursday on the road against Boston College. The next chance for fans in the valley to watch Van Lith play is Super Bowl Sunday when the Cardinals take on Notre Dame at home. Tipoff is at 11 a.m. on ESPN.