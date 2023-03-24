CAMAS — The Bighorns headed to Camas High School, just outside Vancouver, on Thursday night.
They’ve already beaten the Volcanoes twice this season but Vancouver’s ability to get to the free-throw line and knockdown 10 more free throws on 19 more attempts, while shooting a worse percentage, was the lift they needed in the final seconds to upset the Bighorns 113-111.
Wenatchee led at half 63-51 but Vancouver was able to work their way back by slowing down the game and shooting 5% better from the field.
The Bighorns hit four more shots from behind the arc than Vancouver, but the game boiled down to free throws, especially in the last six seconds after Stanley Christian knocked down a three to tie the game.
With almost no time on the clock, Vancouver hit two free throws to seal their first win.
Kelvon Fuller led Wenatchee with 30 points, six rebounds, four assists and two steals. Christian followed with a double-double of 25 points and 14 rebounds. Jaylen Nixon also finished with 25 points.
For Vancouver, Jaylyn Richardson led with 31 points and nine rebounds. Andre McCowan finished with 23 points, seven rebounds, four assists and three steals.
The Bighorns’ 3-5 record has them at fifth in the western standing. Vancouver is now 1-6. The win lifts them into seventh place, just above the West Coast Breeze.
The following day, the Bighorns drove down to the Salem Armory Auditorium in Salem, OR. The Capitals beat the Bighorns by nine points three weeks ago and they sit one slot higher in the western standings with a 4-4 record.
A result was not immediately available.
The Bighorns play the South Bay Flash in Los Angeles at Compton College on March 31.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone