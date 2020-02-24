PENTICTON — The Wenatchee Wild had their early three goal lead erased in the third period, eventually falling 4-3 in overtime to the Interior Division top-seed Penticton Vees Saturday night at the South Okanagan Events Centre in Penticton, BC. With the BCHL Regular Season closing out on Sunday, the Wild end up finishing in fourth place and will open the playoffs at home against the Vernon Vipers on Saturday and Sunday, Feb.29 and Mar.1.
The Wild got off to a strong start. Ethan Wolthers opened the scoring early, backhanding home the rebound of a Drew Bavaro shot from the right point. Matt Dorsey doubled the Wild lead at 9:55 of the first. Drake Usher got his shot through the net, and the rebound was poked first by Owen Bohn, then Sam Morton, and finally Matt Dorsey who nudged it across the line for the 2-0 lead. Wenatchee added to the first period pile as Drake Usher scored his fourth of the year, a shot from the left point that Matt Dorsey appeared to tip, but the puck actually had deflected in off the stick of a Vees defender in the slot. Drew Bavaro picked up his second assist of the period.
In the second period, Wenatchee had to kill off two penalties against a strong Penticton power play push, and the score remained 3-0 Wild heading into the third. Noah Altman was brilliant in net with several beautiful saves.
The Vees weren’t done. A bouncing puck went off the crossbar, then off a Wild defenders leg to where Jackson Niedermayer scored the first Penticton goal at 6:15 of the third, coming on their 36th shot on goal. Another net front scramble led to another Vees goal just over a minute later, inadvertently kicked in by a Wild defender. On a late power play, the Wild thought they had sealed the win with an empty net goal but behind the play, a whistle and penalty against Wenatchee negated the empty netter. The following faceoff quickly bounced to Lukas Sillinger who was able to lift it over Altman to knot the score and send the game to overtime. In the extra session, it was Jay O’Brien who finished off a 2-on-1 rush to complete the Vees comeback, defeating Wenatchee 4-3.
BCHL announces round one playoff dates
The Wenatchee Wild clinched their playoff berth nearly a month ago but it wasn’t until the final horn of the final game on the final day of the BCHL regular season on Sunday that the Wild knew their first round opponent. With regular season action wrapping up Sunday afternoon, the BCHL has announced the first-round playoff schedules for all 16 teams that qualified for the postseason.
The Wenatchee Wild end up as the #4 seed in the Interior and will face the #5 seed Vernon Vipers. Wenatchee and Salmon Arm finished with identical records of 30-23-4-1, but Salmon Arm won the tiebreaker having 4 of the 7 head to head games with the Wild during the regular season.
Here are the dates for the opening round. It’s a best of seven series, so Games 5, 6, and 7 are only played if needed.
Game 1 – Sat Feb 29 – Vernon at Wenatchee – 7:05 p.m.
Game 2 – Sun Mar 1 – Vernon at Wenatchee – 7:05 p.m.
Game 3 - Tue Mar 3 – Wenatchee at Vernon – 7 p.m.
Game 4 – Wed Mar 4 – Wenatchee at Vernon – 7 p.m.
*Game 5 - Fri Mar 6 – Vernon at Wenatchee – 7:05 p.m.
*Game 6 – Sun Mar 8 – Wenatchee at Vernon – 2 p.m.
*Game 7 – Tue Mar 10 – Vernon at Wenatchee – 7:05 p.m.
In other Interior Conference series, #1 Penticton faces #8 West Kelowna, #2 Trail takes on #7 Prince George, and #3 Salmon Arm will meet #6 Victoria. Prince George and Victoria join the Interior playoffs as Wild Card crossovers.
In the Mainland, #1 Coquitlam hosts #4 Langley, and #2 Chilliwack takes on #3 Surrey. On the Island, #1 Nanaimo faces #4 Alberni Valley, while #2 Cowichan Valley welcomes #3 Powell River.