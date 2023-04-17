PENTICTON, British Columbia — In two British Columbia Hockey League Interior Conference semifinal games, the Penticton Vees successfully defended home ice. The task ahead for the Wenatchee Wild is to do the same this coming week.

Despite a high-flying start for the Wild in Saturday’s contest, the Vees used a four-goal first period to jump into the driver’s seat and claim a 7-0 game-two victory, taking a two-game lead in the best-of-seven series.



Rand Stevens: (509) 664-7157

stevens@wenatcheeworld.com

