Venus Williams made a cameo at the University of Washington on Tuesday.
Williams — who is in Seattle to speak at the Amazon Accelerate Seller Conference this week — was seen practicing at UW’s outdoor tennis courts Tuesday afternoon, volleying with Husky assistant coach (and former four-time All-Pac-12 performer) Mitch Stewart, who was also a three-time state champ at Federal Way High School. A crowd of roughly 100 people gathered behind the courts to watch the unexpected exhibition.
The 42-year-old Williams, a former world No. 1 in both singles and doubles, recently fell in the first round of the U.S. Open in singles and doubles this month. She has won seven Grand Slam singles titles — five at Wimbledon and two at the U.S. Open. Her most recent Grand Slam win came at Wimbledon in 2008. Williams, widely regarded as one of the sport’s all-time greats, has won four Olympic gold medals as well.
Inspired by Serena and Venus, these sisters part of growing Seattle tennis community
As Serena Williams retires, a look at tennis movies that tried to do the sport justice
Venus’ younger sister, Serena, retired this month as the world’s most accomplished women’s tennis star. After being ousted in the second round of the U.S. Open, Serena gave an emotional speech and credited Venus for her success.
“I wouldn’t be Serena if it wasn’t for Venus,” Serena said after her final match.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone