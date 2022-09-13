Venus Williams made a cameo at the University of Washington on Tuesday.

Williams — who is in Seattle to speak at the Amazon Accelerate Seller Conference this week — was seen practicing at UW’s outdoor tennis courts Tuesday afternoon, volleying with Husky assistant coach (and former four-time All-Pac-12 performer) Mitch Stewart, who was also a three-time state champ at Federal Way High School. A crowd of roughly 100 people gathered behind the courts to watch the unexpected exhibition.