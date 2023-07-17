VICTORIA, British Columbia — Over the weekend — for the first time all season — the Wenatchee AppleSox were swept in a three-game baseball series. Victoria delivered the first blow after snapping Wenatchee’s six-game winning streak in the opener and delivered the last with a series finale win at Royal Athletic Park.
Friday
Both Wenatchee (25-11) and Victoria (28-11) defended four scoreless innings in Friday night’s opener before the AppleSox broke the seal with a few runs in the top of the fifth. That 4-0 lead, however, wouldn’t be enjoyed for long as the HarbourCats earned five runs with two outs at the bottom of the same inning to take the lead, 5-4. More than half of those runs were scored on a three-run homer at the end of the inning.
The fifth would contain every AppleSox run but Victoria added another in the seventh and two runs in the eighth to break Wenatchee’s six-game winning streak by a four-run gap, 8-4. It was their first loss since July 6 and was also the first time in the last seven series starts that Wenatchee failed to win the opener.
Wenatchee scored four runs off nine hits with one error and Victoria scored eight runs off 12 hits with one error.
Mason Strong led Wenatchee at the plate, going 3-for-5 for his fourth straight multi-hit night and improving to an eight-game hitting streak. So far this season, he has been batting .359 but improved to .485 while in the middle of his streak.
He was the first to single in a run for Wenatchee and Josh Williams followed with a sacrificial fly to add to the total. Reeve Boyd singled for a third run and Brandham Ponce scored the last after capitalizing on a Victoria throwing error.
Boyd and Williams each ended up with an RBI and Carson Ohland went 2-for-4.
Ryan Martinez started the first five innings and gave up nine hits, five runs and one walk with five strikeouts. Michael Cunneely relieved the next two innings and gave up one hit and one run with three strikeouts. Jack DeDonato closed the final inning with two hits, two runs and two walks.
Saturday
Victoria struck early Saturday night with a run in the first and third innings — one off a home run — but Wenatchee found a pair at the top of the fourth to level the gap with one swing of Izzy Lopez’s bat. The homer flew over the left field fence after Lopez eyed his second pitch. It was his second homer in three days and the 20th for Wenatchee this season.
The 2-2 tie held for two more innings until Victoria regained the lead with a two-run homer from Tyler Davis in the seventh — his second of the night. Wenatchee reduced the deficit by one run but that’s as close as they’d get, dropping their first series since early July — against the Port Angeles Lefties — in a 4-3 loss to the HarbourCats.
The AppleSox defended a productive HarbourCat offense, holding them to just four runs off 10 hits. Wenatchee scored three runs off four hits.
Lopez led the AppleSox with three RBIs and a home run. Boyd, Williams and Frankie Carney each finished with a hit.
Bryce Johnson started the first 4 2/3 innings at the mound for Wenatchee and gave up six hits, two runs and two walks with two strikeouts. Andrew Monson closed 3 1/3 innings with four hits, two runs and one walk with five strikeouts.
Sunday
The HarbourCats claimed an early 3-1 lead after three innings in the series finale on Sunday and it would only grow from there. Their eventual 6-1 victory over the AppleSox clinched a series sweep — Wenatchee’s first three-game loss of the season.
Austin Ohland crushed his first homer of the season off of the scoreboard in an attempt to liven up the Wenatchee offense during the third inning but it was the only run the AppleSox would see all afternoon. Aside from his home run, Ohland also collected a second hit to lead the AppleSox.
Ponce, Carson Ohland, Trent Liolios and Marty Kaplan each finished with a hit apiece.
Wenatchee’s defense did a decent job of staving off Victoria’s offense, holding them to six runs off 10 hits. The AppleSox scored one run with six hits and three errors.
The loss ends a two-team, six-game road series that began with a series sweep in Nanaimo where Wenatchee scored 35 runs. After three games against Victoria, the AppleSox scored only eight runs and were held to their lowest game total of the season for a third time — a single run.
Wenatchee lost the tiebreaking advantage should the need arise come playoff time and both teams are tied for the best record in the North Division of the West Coast League (WCL). Wenatchee held the best overall record in the WCL with Victoria in second but the sweep also flipped those standings.
The AppleSox return home Monday night to Paul Thomas Sr. Stadium to host the Bend Elks at 6:35 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at the AppleSox website.