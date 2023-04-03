CRANBROOK, British Columbia — All the Wenatchee Wild needed during their weekend trip to British Columbia was one win to flip their Interior Conference quarterfinal series with the Cranbrook Bucks and retake home-ice advantage.

That win came in resounding fashion on Saturday night, as the Wild got a pair of Cade Littler goals and a 34-save shutout from Andy Vlaha to even their best-of-seven pairing at a game apiece with a 5-0 victory at Western Financial Place.



