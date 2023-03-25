200218-newslocal-van lith.JPG (copy)
Now a Junior at Louisville, Haily Van Lith first made a name for herself on the basketball court of Cashmere High School.

 

 World photo/Mike Bonnicksen

Whenever Louisville women's basketball coach Jeff Walz made one of his frequent recruiting trips to Cashmere to see the hoops prodigy, Hailey Van Lith, he would plug "Sea-Tac Airport" into his phone's directions app as soon as he reached the gym in the tiny Eastern Washington town (population: 3,202). Then Walz would hit "go" and dreamily watch one of the greatest girls players in Washington state history dominate Class 1A competition — until he couldn't wait any longer to tackle the three-hour drive back across the pass.

"I'd sit there and watch the game, because it kept counting down," Walz related on Thursday. "It would tell me what my estimated arrival time was. I told her and her family, 'Hey, as soon as it gets to 11:30, I've got to go. Even if the game's not over, so I can catch my red-eye flight back home.'"



___ (c)2023 The Seattle Times Visit The Seattle Times at www.seattletimes.com Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

