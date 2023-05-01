WALLA WALLA — Earlier last month, the Walla Walla Community College softball team — the best team in the Northwest Athletic Conference’s Eastern Conference — swept Wenatchee Valley College by an 8-run margin in each of the two games of a doubleheader.

Saturday afternoon yielded a similar result but WVC made the opener much more competitive.



Rand Stevens: (509) 664-7157

stevens@wenatcheeworld.com

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?