WALLA WALLA — Earlier last month, the Walla Walla Community College softball team — the best team in the Northwest Athletic Conference’s Eastern Conference — swept Wenatchee Valley College by an 8-run margin in each of the two games of a doubleheader.
Saturday afternoon yielded a similar result but WVC made the opener much more competitive.
WVC (11-17,18-22) lost the opener, 3-1, which ties for the closest margin of victory Walla Walla (19-3, 29-7) has had this season, and the second game, 12-3.
Walla Walla scored two early runs in the opener and one in the fourth inning. WVC’s only run came in the third inning after Macy Cordon belted a homer.
Each team finished with five hits while WVC’s three extra errors were a big enough anchor to prevent a win.
Cordon’s homer gave her a run and an RBI. Maya McGuire went 3-for-4 and WVC’s pitcher, Taylor Files, only gave up 5 hits, 3 walks, and 1 earned run, but finished with 5 strikeouts.
Game 2 appeared to be leaning in WVC’s favor, leading the game, 3-1, after the first inning. But Walla Walla dumped five runs in the next inning and never looked back.
Walla Walla scored 12 runs off of 13 hits and WVC scored three runs off of five hits.
Kaya Enriquez led WVC while going 3-for-4 and finishing with an RBI. Kiley Heinz added another RBI.
WVC plays at Blue Mountain of Pendleton, Oregon for a doubleheader on Friday at 2 p.m. and 4 p.m.
