SEATTLE — A big assist from Quincy Pondexter helped the Washington men's basketball team land four-star prospect Wesley Yates III, who is one of the highest-rated recruits in Husky history.

Yates, a 6-foot-4 shooting guard, is ranked No. 37 on ESPN's Top 100 list.



___ (c)2022 The Seattle Times Visit The Seattle Times at www.seattletimes.com Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?