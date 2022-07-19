220720-sports-kalendeboer01

Washington Huskies head coach Kalen DeBoer watches as his team scrimmages during the UW football Spring Preview game Saturday, April 30, in Seattle. Jennifer Buchanan / The Seattle Times

On Feb. 2, while discussing his program’s incoming recruiting class, Kalen DeBoer was asked what he wants prospects to see when they visit Washington.

“I think it’s about showing what we’re capable of doing,” DeBoer said, raising his hand to the sky for added emphasis. “There’s two national-championship trophies sitting in our trophy case. There’s a lot of Pac-12 championships that have happened here, the Rose Bowl appearances, all the players that have developed and went on to the NFL. So, it’s showing what’s capable of happening from that standpoint.”