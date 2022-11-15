SEATTLE — A regular-season-ending loss to Oregon State likely cost Washington the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA men's soccer tournament, but the Huskies are primed for another long run after receiving the No. 2 overall seed Monday.

The Huskies (15-1-3), No. 1 in the final United Soccer Coaches rankings, were also the No. 2 seed last year when they made it to the College Cup for the first time in program history before losing 2-0 to Clemson in the national title game.



