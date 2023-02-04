PULLMAN — Washington State's football program brought in 22 new players during the NCAA's early signing period in December. The Cougars signed seven additions from the transfer portal last month.

WSU had already completed much of its recruiting work for the 2023 season before national signing day, so it wasn't all that surprising when the Cougars announced only one new player on Wednesday.



___ (c)2023 The Spokesman-Review (Spokane, Wash.) Visit The Spokesman-Review (Spokane, Wash.) at www.spokesman.com Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.