PULLMAN — It's uncertain whether Mouhamed Gueye will stick around for another collegiate season or move on to the professional level, but if the Washington State big man keeps putting up these kinds of numbers, it might be a safe decision to declare for the NBA draft.
Gueye is shining for the Cougars (13-15, 8-9 Pac-12), who are in the midst of a late-season hot streak. The sophomore standout poured in 56 points combined and pulled down 27 rebounds during the past three games — all wins for WSU, which looks to continue its surge when it visits Stanford at 8 p.m. Thursday at Maples Pavilion.
"(Gueye) wanted to be a guy that can carry a team," WSU coach Kyle Smith said. "He's done that, and then some."
Gueye averaged 17 points and 9.7 rebounds over the past seven games since a scoreless effort Jan. 22 at Colorado. The 6-foot-11 Senegal native ranks 14th nationally in double-doubles (12) and 15th in offensive rebounds (3.46 per game).
According to ESPN, Gueye is the No. 50 prospect for this year's NBA draft.
Smith said recently that Gueye is "50-50" on whether he'll return to WSU next year or begin his pro career.
"He's proven enough, in my opinion, that he should have some kind of guarantee at some level," Smith said Tuesday when asked of Gueye's pro prospects. "It depends on what's best for his future. Some of the mock drafts, he's not there. ... It'll be an informed decision. We want what's best for him.
"He's starting to blossom here. I don't know if the long-term benefit would be to come back, but it's up to him and we'll support whatever he does. He owes us nothing. He's been a great ambassador for the school, a great player and a better person."
Gueye is second on the team in scoring at 14.2 points per game — just 0.3 points shy of top scorer TJ Bamba — and leads the team with 8.3 rebounds per game. In Pac-12 play, Gueye paces the Cougars with 15.4 ppg.
After an impressive freshman season, Gueye declared for the NBA draft and entered the NCAA transfer portal, spending two months receiving feedback from pro organizations. He eventually opted to come back to the Cougars.
Gueye dealt with turnover issues early this season as he adjusted to a more prominent role, but has settled in nicely as the centerpiece of WSU's offense and one of the Pac-12's premier players. Gueye has drawn praise for his improved decision-making and distribution.
"It was about getting comfortable," Smith said. "We really didn't play through him last year. He was a freshman and we still had Efe (Abogidi) and Dishon (Jackson) as low-post guys. 'Mo' had his moments, but learning to be a team's featured guy is something he's never done."
Gueye has played basketball competitively for just four years. He was a role player in high school at Prolific Prep, an elite hoops academy in Napa, California, where he teamed with many future power-conference players.
"Now, he's being featured, which is how you develop," Smith said. "Handling the ball on every possession, or most every possession, has really helped him grow. We use him at the low post, the elbow, the high post he's kind of our de facto point guard."
Smith said Gueye intends to either remain at WSU or head to the pros. He won't pursue a transfer.
"He needs to have something in case he doesn't like the NBA feedback, and he's really comfortable here," Smith said. "He's embraced it. Every day you put into Pullman, you appreciate it a little more. I think the basketball situation is good. I know we're 13-15, but these guys really like each other. They're getting better. We just haven't been healthy. It's not always like that, so I think we've got something special, and hopefully DJ (Rodman) started the ball rolling."
Rodman announced to the Beasley Coliseum crowd on Sunday before tipoff against Oregon that he will be returning to WSU next year for a fifth season — an extra season of eligibility granted by the NCAA in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The 6-6 forward has appeared in 105 career games. Initially a role player, Rodman has developed into a key contributor for the Cougars.
"Retention is everything for Washington State," Smith said. "Having a guy like DJ who has been here for four years and wants to do a fifth, that's huge. I've had discussions with other guys already and I feel comfortable ... that we have a good core of guys that are committed to making that next jump. DJ is the starting point."
Asked after the Senior Day win about his goals next year, Rodman said, "To make the NCAA Tournament," then nodded toward Gueye.
"I think we will if we keep the same guys, if he doesn't go to the NBA, which is selfish for me to say," Rodman said. "But I'll be happy for him if he goes."
