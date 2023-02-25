Mouhamed Gueye (copy)

WSU center Mouhamed Gueye (35) previously declared for the NBA draft after the 2022 season, before coming back to WSU.

 Courtesy WSU Athletics

PULLMAN — It's uncertain whether Mouhamed Gueye will stick around for another collegiate season or move on to the professional level, but if the Washington State big man keeps putting up these kinds of numbers, it might be a safe decision to declare for the NBA draft.

Gueye is shining for the Cougars (13-15, 8-9 Pac-12), who are in the midst of a late-season hot streak. The sophomore standout poured in 56 points combined and pulled down 27 rebounds during the past three games — all wins for WSU, which looks to continue its surge when it visits Stanford at 8 p.m. Thursday at Maples Pavilion.



___ (c)2023 The Spokesman-Review (Spokane, Wash.) Visit The Spokesman-Review (Spokane, Wash.) at www.spokesman.com Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

