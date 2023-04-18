PULLMAN — Washington State's bullpen blanked Arizona during the back half of the game and the Cougars muscled out enough offense to claim a series-opening Pac-12 victory.

Two WSU relievers combined to allow just two hits and a walk over the final five innings. The Cougs took the lead in the fifth inning, added a couple of insurance runs in the seventh and closed out a 6-3 win on Friday evening at Bailey-Brayton Field.



___ (c)2023 The Spokesman-Review (Spokane, Wash.) Visit The Spokesman-Review (Spokane, Wash.) at www.spokesman.com Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?