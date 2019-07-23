PULLMAN – Washington State center Fred Mauigoa has been named to Rimington Trophy watch list, the Rimington Trophy Committee announced Friday.
This is the second straight year Mauigoa has earned a spot on the 80-man preseason list. The Rimington Trophy honors the best center in Division I football.
Mauigoa was named to the All-Pac 12 honorable mention team last season. The senior from American Samoa has started 25 straight games at center for the Cougars.
N.C. State’s Garrett Bradbury won the award in 2018.
The trophy will be presented at the Rimington Trophy Presentation in Lincoln, Nebraska on January 18, 2020