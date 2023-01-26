211205-sports-wsudickert01 (copy)

Washington State University's head football coach, Jake Dickert, speaks during a press conference to introduce him in 2021. WSU has signed the coach to an extension through the 2027 season.

 Geoff Crimmins/For The Spokesman-Review

PULLMAN — Washington State football coach Jake Dickert agreed to a one-year contract extension that will keep him in Pullman through the 2027 season, the school announced Wednesday.

Dickert was named the Cougars' head coach in November 2021 and signed a five-year contract. The former WSU defensive coordinator took over as interim coach midway through the 2021 season after the school dismissed coach Nick Rolovich for failing to comply with a state COVID-19 vaccine mandate.



