Jake Dickert

Washington State head coach Jake Dickert watches the action during the second half of last December's Sun Bowl in El Paso, Texas.  During bowl prep in Los Angeles, Dickert and his fellow coaches have been busy on the recruiting trail.

 The Spokesman Review/Tyler Tjomsland

LOS ANGELES — Washington State coach Jake Dickert expects to have new coordinators in place by the second week of January, but he doesn't expect the Cougars' hires to introduce new systems.

Defensive coordinator Brian Ward left the program earlier this month to accept the same position at Arizona State. Offensive coordinator Eric Morris took the head coaching job at North Texas on Tuesday, leaving the Cougars with two big holes to fill on their coaching staff this offseason.



