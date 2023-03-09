LAS VEGAS — Powered by its defense, Washington State created an early advantage. Fueled by its veteran scorers, the Cougars cruised to the finish.

Fifth-seeded WSU preserved a double-digit lead against 12th-seeded California for the final 29 minutes of a first-round matchup at the Pac-12 tournament. The Cougars extended their winning streak to seven games, prevailing 69-52 on Wednesday at T-Mobile Arena.



___ (c)2023 The Spokesman-Review (Spokane, Wash.) Visit The Spokesman-Review (Spokane, Wash.) at www.spokesman.com Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?