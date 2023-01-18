PULLMAN — Washington State's football program finalized its strength and conditioning staff Tuesday, announcing Ben Iannacchione as the head of the new-look group.

Iannacchione is bringing from Akron, Ohio, assistants D'Anthony Knight, Tristan White and Jonathan Amosa for their first campaign at WSU, while Jake Beckett returns for his second season with the Cougars.



