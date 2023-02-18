PULLMAN — An early barrage of 3-pointers gave Washington State a commanding lead and the Cougars stayed ahead of visiting Oregon State by double digits for the majority of Thursday's Pac-12 game.

WSU knocked down its first eight attempts from long range and went up by 18 points midway through the first half during an 80-62 blitzing of the Beavers at Beasley Coliseum.



___ (c)2023 The Spokesman-Review (Spokane, Wash.) Visit The Spokesman-Review (Spokane, Wash.) at www.spokesman.com Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?