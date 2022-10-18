PULLMAN — According to the Associated Press, Daiyan Henley is one of the nation's three best linebackers at the midway point of the season.

Henley, a senior outside linebacker at Washington State, was named to the AP's midseason All-America team on Tuesday. Cincinnati's Ivan Pace Jr. and Arkansas' Drew Sanders were the only other LBs to land on the team, which included five players from the Pac-12.



