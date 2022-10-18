PULLMAN — According to the Associated Press, Daiyan Henley is one of the nation's three best linebackers at the midway point of the season.
Henley, a senior outside linebacker at Washington State, was named to the AP's midseason All-America team on Tuesday. Cincinnati's Ivan Pace Jr. and Arkansas' Drew Sanders were the only other LBs to land on the team, which included five players from the Pac-12.
The most productive defender for WSU (4-3, 1-3 Pac-12), Henley enters the bye week leading his team with 68 tackles — good for second in the conference and 10th nationally. He ranks fourth in the FBS and second in the Pac-12 with 11 tackles for loss. Henley has added four sacks and an interception. The Los Angeles native owns the best pass-rushing grade and tackling grade among Pac-12 linebackers, per Pro Football Focus' performance metrics.
In his first and only season at WSU, the Nevada transfer is a watch list player for several national honors, including the Bednarik Award (best defensive player) and the Butkus Award (best linebacker).
