Coug camp

Washington State linebacker Daiyan Henley (1) celebrates with teammates during a scrimmage in April Pullman. Henley is in contention to be recognized as the nation's top linebacker.

 The Spokesman-Review/Geoff Crimmins

Nov. 23PULLMAN  In his first and only season at Washington State, Daiyan Henley has distinguished himself in the program, earning a distinction that no Cougars linebacker before him had attained.

On Tuesday, Henley became the first player in WSU history to be named a finalist for the Butkus Award, which recognizes the best linebacker in the nation.



